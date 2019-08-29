By Howard E. Cummins

Many animals – cats especially – have suffered and withstood unfortunate reputations throughout the centuries. Many folks are familiar with the idea that bad luck will come if a black cat crosses your path; however if the cat crosses from right to left, there will be no bad luck, according to some feline experts. Some still believe.

One of those was Mr. Mac, a local racecar enthusiast, who lived at the end of the country road that ran parallel to our property. Following a black cat encounter he vowed to extinguish all roaming cats in the neighborhood. The event that triggered this response happened one Saturday when he was driving on the dirt road going to a racing event in Bristol, when Blackie, our ten year old black cat crossed his path.

Fearing that this black cat encounter would somehow result in an injury to his favorite driver, and after sending Blackie running frantically into the woods, he decided to turn around and go back home. During this retreat to his safe “home base” he missed the road, went over a steep embankment, totaling his new car and resulting in some injury.

Several days later, he came to our house and demanded that we keep the roaming, carefree animal on its own property. We tried to comply, but doing so was almost impossible. Sadly, a week later Blackie disappeared and failed to come home. Because of this old superstition? We could never be certain, but many educated individuals still put stock in this type of other-worldly belief.

Common advice on cats suggested that house cats be kept away when there was death in the family. It was believed that a simple domesticated cat was in league with the intangible devil, or Satan, a holdover from European attitudes of the Middle Ages.

Black cats have been blamed for “taking the breath” of newborn babies and invalids, even today in this present century the belief is still popular.

Cats did eventually have their say in history. In the 14th Century the Church of England brought to near extinction the feline population of Europe. The direct result in their absence was that Europe became overrun with flea-ridden rats. The fleas carried the bacterium Yersinia pestis that resulted in black plague. Millions would die as a result of this Black Death.

But cats aren’t the only source for old world beliefs that lingered and may still be believed. Whole books have been written on this topic but I’m choosing to select only one other that has to do with bees.

A widespread-related task that was performed by mountain people was covering beehives with a black cloth when there was a death in the owner’s family. There is a short essay by Florence Bush called “Legend of the Bees” that offers an example of this strange custom. Also, a poem by John Greenleaf Whittier entitled “Telling the Bees,” that details one child’s desperation after a death in the household (in part):

Before them, under the garden wall,

Forward and back,

Went drearily singing the chore-girl small,

Draping each hive with a shred of black.

And the song she was singing ever since

In my ears sounds on -

“Stay at home, pretty bees, fly not hence!

Mistress Mary is dead and gone.”