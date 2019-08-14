BILLY E. AISTROP

Billy E. Aistrop, 78, of Big Stone Gap, passed away at Lonesome Pine Hospital on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Billy was a Wise County native, and spent his entire life here in Big Stone Gap. He worked at the Meade Paper Plant before he was injured. He joined the military and served the country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Tom and Mary Aistrop, his brothers; David Aistrop, Tommy Aistrop, Frank Aistrop, Dewey Aistrop and Charles Aistrop.

He is survived by his three daughters; Lora Aistrop, Tammy Nelson and husband Steve, Sherry Greene; grandchildren Brooke Nelson, Nicole Nelson, and Ashley Nelson, Kayla Anderson and husband Levi, Leah Greene.

A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, Aug 15 at American Legion Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Holding Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments.