Pro-Art presents Iona

and The Wannabeatles

Iona will kick off the annual Big Stone Celtic Festival at the Goodloe Center on the Mountain Empire Community College campus on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Iona’s music is a unique, acoustic weave of the traditional music of Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany (France), the Isle of Man, Asturies and Galicia (Spain), as well as their transplants in America. Blending songs, dance tunes, and aires into a rich and stunning tapestry, their style is outstanding in an arena where these traditions are seldom intertwined. This event is free and open to the public.

The WannaBeatles will perform at Lee Theatre on Saturday, September 14 at 7 p.m. This Grammy nominated group delivers a crowd-winning show and a very different kind of Beatles experience. Using their impressive multi-instrumental skills, they re-create all eras of the Beatles’ songbook. The WannaBeatles’ repertoire includes chart toppers from the 60’s and the 70’s featuring hits from The Doors, Buffalo Springfield, The Who, Simon and Garfunkel, The Monkees and many others. Pro-Art Season Tickets will be honored for this event. Otherwise, tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and as always, students are free to any Pro-Art event. Purchase advance tickets by visiting the Lee Theatre website at leetheatre.org.

These performances are presented by the Pro-Art Association in conjunction with Big Stone Celtic and Lee Theatre. If you have any questions please call the office at 276/376-4520, or visit us online at proartva.org.