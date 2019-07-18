BASCOM EUGENE GILES

Bascom Eugene “Gene” Giles, 86, of Big Stone Gap, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home. He was surrounded by his family who loved him so much.

Mr. Giles was born on October 10, 1932 in Big Stone Gap. He was of the Baptist faith. He served his country by serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Mr. Giles was active in the community for many years, serving in various service organizations. The Lion’s Club, VFW, Korean War Veteran’s, and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department were some of the organizations he belonged to over the years. He coached Little League baseball and served on the Big Stone Gap Board of Zoning Appeals.

He retired from Westmoreland Coal Company, was a member of U.M.W.A. District 17, Local 1607 and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren play sports and he loved high school football. After retirement, he spent a lot of his time honoring our Military Veterans with Military funerals.

Mr. Giles was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Lula Winstead Giles and his daughter-in-law, Lisa Showalter Giles.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Susan Long Giles; his brother, James M. Giles (Carma); his children, Michael Giles, Sherry Giles Potter (Preston), Lisa Gaye Giles, John Giles (Pam), Jody Giles and Todd Giles (Tina); his grandchildren, Melissa Potter Reifert (Josh), Tyler Giles, Chad Potter (Brittany), Brent Giles (Meagan), Mandy Giles Crowder (Will), Trevor Giles, Jordan Giles, Jace Giles and Bethany Giles; his great-grandchildren, Cade Potter and Camryn Potter, and his special family friend, Rachel Breeding.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, Tara Wallen, Debbie Mabe, Andy White and Keaton Wallen.

The family received friends on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Gilliam Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. with Mr. Johnny Walker officiating. Graveside services followrf at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap. Military graveside services were conducted by local DAV and VFW Units and the Gate City National Guard, and also a UMWA service will be accorded. Mr. Giles’ grandchildren served as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the John Fox, Jr. V.F.W. Post #5715, c/o Joe Rasnick, P. O. Box 55, East Stone Gap, VA 24246.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Bascom Eugene “Gene” Giles.