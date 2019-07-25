The coal company Blackjewel LLC has obtained additional short-term funds to continue paying for employee health coverage and workers compensation coverage through July 31.

The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection July 1, confirmed in a Monday update to employees that $2.9 million of debtor-in-possession financing was approved July 19.

The money came from investors “who are active in numerous coal market restructurings” and have significant experience with the Powder River Basin, Blackjewel reported. That’s where the company mines coal in Wyoming.

“We are working closely with these investors to develop longer-term financing to further our goal of resuming operations as quickly as possible,” Blackjewel stated. “Our goal from the beginning has been to secure the financing necessary to continue operations and bring as many employees as possible back to work as soon as possible. However, at this point, no such financing has been obtained. Please know that management continues to do everything possible to secure additional financing to safely resume as much of Blackjewel’s operations as possible and to bring more employees back to work. We all wish this could have been completed faster, but we continue to work towards the best solution possible for the company, its creditors and its employees.”

Roughly 480 Blackjewel employees in Virginia were sent home early this month when the company filed for bankruptcy in a West Virginia federal court. However, they were not laid off.

The company has several operations near Appalachia, Keokee and St. Charles, along with mines in Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan counties. Blackjewel also has significant operations in eastern Kentucky.

In its Monday update, the company answered several questions about employee benefits:

• The funds in their health savings accounts are secure.

• The funds in their 401(k) retirement accounts are secure. However, “certain amounts due prior to the filing were not paid as of the time Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 protection. We are currently reviewing this situation with the hope of bringing the 401(k) payments up to date as of the filing.”

• Employees who have not been called back to work cannot take funds from their 401(k) accounts. “Blackjewel’s employees have not been terminated,” the update explained, and they cannot make withdrawals “until the employee quits or is terminated.”

• Whether an employee qualifies for unemployment benefits “is determined by the state agency administering these benefits, but in most states, a prolonged layoff will entitle employees to unemployment benefits after a certain waiting period,” it states.

The Virginia Employment Commission has held events to sign Blackjewel workers up for benefits and connect with job opportunities.

Blackjewel employees can file for unemployment benefits and access additional support online at www.vec.virginia.gov, by calling the customer contact center at 866/832-2363 or by visiting a Career Works Center.

The center serving Norton and the counties of Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson is the VEC office at 1725 Park Ave. SW, Norton. The phone number is 276/679-9413.