ARLEE VIRGINIA BURTON

Arlee Virginia Burton, 80, of Big Stone Gap, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Lonesome Pine Hospital.

She was born in Kentucky and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap, where she drove a school bus for the Wise Co. Public Schools for 37 years. She had a kind and loving spirit for the children she transported. Arlee also worked at Wal-Mart and Dari-Delite in Big Stone Gap. She was of Baptist faith.

She was preceded death by her husband, Melvin J. “Jack” Burton; her parents, Chester Clay and Ollie (Garrison) Smith; sister, Carolyn Brooks; half-sister, Frances Adams; and two nephews.

Arlee is survived by two daughters, Tammy Dillon (Thomas), Big Stone Gap, Lelia Baylor (Richard), Clinton, TN.; son, Patrick Burton, East Stone Gap; four grandchildren, Melvin Dillon (Rachel), Wendy Dillon, Caroline Baylor and Katie Pinney (Brad); three great grandchildren, Lacey Hill, Parker Pinney and Elise Pinney; and three nieces.

The family received friends from 6. to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 19 at Gilliam Funeral Home (618 Wood Ave., W.) in Big Stone Gap. A memorial service followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Qualls officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Arlee would like people to do something nice for others, as she did in her life.

