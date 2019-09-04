APPALACHIA — Members of the town planning commission will be at Thursday night’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting to make a presentation on a proposed town boundary adjustment. The commission met Tuesday to go over the planned presentation.
The town wants to extend its boundary to include the Powell River Trail, Washington Rock and the former Bullitt mine site. There are no houses or businesses within the proposed area. Most of the land included in the proposal is owned by Penn Virginia, A&G Coal Co. and the U.S. Forest Service.