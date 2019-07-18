SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Shuttle service available from funeral home, Island Park, AHS & Kids Central parking lot
July 31 Music & Ministry Night 6 p.m. Appalachia First Apostolic Church
7 p.m. Macedonia Baptist Church
8 p.m. Appalachia Pentecostal Church
Join us for music and ministry from these local churches Food vendors will be open.
Aug. 1 Appalachia Idol Night - 6 - 11 p.m. food, crafts & retail vendors 6 - 11 p.m. Beer & wine garden. 6:30 p.m. Appalachia Idol Contest. Registration deadline is July 24. Registration forms available at the Appalachia Town Hall.
Aug. 2 Rock & Roll Bears Roll Night
6-11 p.m. food, craft & retail vendors
6-11 p.m. Beer & wine garden
6 p.m. Complete cardio Zumba
6:30 p.m. Union High Cheerleaders
7 p.m. Meet the Bears
8 p.m. Wylde Heart
Aug. 3 Coal & Railroad Celebration Day & Hot Country Nights
8 a.m. Railroad Days 5K road race
11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Food, crafts & retail vendors
11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Beer and Wine Garden
11:30 a.m. Bank Robbery Reenactment
12 p.m. Coal/Railroad Days Parade (line up at 11:30 on Callahan Ave.)
1 p.m. – Main Street Shootout Reenactment
1-3 p.m. Main Street Car & Bike Show
2:30 p.m. – Main Street Shootout Reenactment
4 p.m. - Main Street Corn Hole Tournament
4 p.m. – Union P-Nut Football Jamboree
7 p.m. Main Street Truck & Jeep Cruise In
7 p.m. Railway Express
9 p.m. Ashland Craft
11 p.m. Miss Caboose Pageant
For more information contact Appalachia Special Projects – Town of Appalachia 276/565-3900. Facebook – Appalachia Special Projects.