SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Shuttle service available from funeral home, Island Park, AHS & Kids Central parking lot

July 31 Music & Ministry Night 6 p.m. Appalachia First Apostolic Church

7 p.m. Macedonia Baptist Church

8 p.m. Appalachia Pentecostal Church

Join us for music and ministry from these local churches Food vendors will be open.

Aug. 1 Appalachia Idol Night - 6 - 11 p.m. food, crafts & retail vendors 6 - 11 p.m. Beer & wine garden. 6:30 p.m. Appalachia Idol Contest. Registration deadline is July 24. Registration forms available at the Appalachia Town Hall.

Aug. 2 Rock & Roll Bears Roll Night

6-11 p.m. food, craft & retail vendors

6-11 p.m. Beer & wine garden

6 p.m. Complete cardio Zumba

6:30 p.m. Union High Cheerleaders

7 p.m. Meet the Bears

8 p.m. Wylde Heart

Aug. 3 Coal & Railroad Celebration Day & Hot Country Nights

8 a.m. Railroad Days 5K road race

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Food, crafts & retail vendors

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Beer and Wine Garden

11:30 a.m. Bank Robbery Reenactment

12 p.m. Coal/Railroad Days Parade (line up at 11:30 on Callahan Ave.)

1 p.m. – Main Street Shootout Reenactment

1-3 p.m. Main Street Car & Bike Show

2:30 p.m. – Main Street Shootout Reenactment

4 p.m. - Main Street Corn Hole Tournament

4 p.m. – Union P-Nut Football Jamboree

7 p.m. Main Street Truck & Jeep Cruise In

7 p.m. Railway Express

9 p.m. Ashland Craft

11 p.m. Miss Caboose Pageant

For more information contact Appalachia Special Projects – Town of Appalachia 276/565-3900. Facebook – Appalachia Special Projects.

