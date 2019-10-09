ANGELA MARIE GRAHAM

Angela Marie Graham "Angie" 56, of Big Stone Gap, passed away unexpectedly on Monday Oct. 7, 2019 at Lonesome Pine Hospital.

She was born in Wise County and lived all of her life here. She is the daughter of Jim Graham and Sharon Loughlin.

She is preceded in death by her mother Sharon Loughlin.

She is survived by her best friend and forever love, Keith Boggs of the home, her three sons; Lee Parker wife (Vickie) of Knoxville, TN, Josh Parker of Big Stone Gap, and Bobby Parker of Georgia, her father, Jim Graham of Big Stone Gap, Sister Sherry Dingus (Bones) of Wise, brother, Anthony Graham of Virginia, her grandchildren Brentyn Parker and Gracie Cox, her aunt and best friend Elizabeth Fouch of Kingsport, TN, all of the Boggs family whom she dearly loved. Other close relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holding Funeral Home on Thursday Oct. 10 from 12 to 2 p.m. (17 E. 3rd St. N Big Stone Gap.)

The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home's chapel with Pastor Mike Meade officiating, music will be provided by Glimpse of Grace.

A graveside service will follow in Wise. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

