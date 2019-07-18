Album premiere

Richard Phillips and Friends will premiere their latest album, ‘Appalachian Winter’, on Friday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at the Big Stone Gap Visitor’s Center on Wood Avenue. The acoustic trio of Richard Phillips, Tommy Clements and Bill Smith plays old time, blues, Americana and original music. Richard Phillips has recorded eight albums, two of which invoke the spirit of Big Stone Gap: ‘Music from Big Stone Gap’ and ‘Play the Big Stone Gap Blues.’ This latest album, ‘Appalachian Winter’ was recorded at Maggard Studios, a Grammy Award winning studio located in Big Stone Gap. The genesis of this record began with the development of a series of songs for the play, ‘The Best Doctor in Town.’ The album embraces themes ranging from love lost and gained to fortunes gained and lost.
Join us for an evening of home grown music, fun, and entertainment.