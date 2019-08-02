WISE — Wise County School Board has authorized mandatory increases in adult meal prices in the coming school year.

Superintendent Greg Mullins advised the board at its meeting July 23 that prices need to go up by 50 cents per meal. Mullins explained that the cost is set by formula to make sure that federal reimbursement for student food to qualifying divisions doesn't also subsidize meals to adults.

"We really don't have a choice," Mullins said. Adults may choose to purchase a la carte items if they do not wish to purchase a complete adult meal, he also noted.

The cost of an adult breakfast goes from $1.75 to $2.25 this year. An adult lunch goes from $3.25 to $3.75.