Over the last twenty years I have written about dogs that I have had the privilege of knowing from early childhood. There was an overgrown animal cemetery located on the tip end of our family farm that contained the last remains of dogs, birds, several pigs, a calf named Cherry, and stray animals that failed to escape the wheels of passing vehicles. Each grave had a large rock to serve as their head stones. But this week’s story is about a dog that I never knew but was so impressed with that I had to end my dog series with his story. It was featured in the Jan/Feb 2019 edition of Smithsonian Magazine entitled America at War.

Dogs have been sent to war for a number of important reasons. During World War I dogs owned by Allied Forces were trained to deliver important messages, navigating dangerous trenches and subsequently suffering exposure to bullets, bombs and gas. During WW II dogs recognized incoming shellfire before human ears could detect the sounds. During the Vietnam War, dogs found safe passages through the jungle, alerting their handlers to snipers and booby traps, and enemies lurking throughout the dense vegetation.

In Iraq and Afghanistan their keen sense of smell was able to out- pace technological advances made in detection of IEDs. The United States has deployed thousands of dogs to combat zones. Their tours have lasted months and even years.

And, what happens when they are retired? Foremost their handlers adopt them, or law enforcement, or persons capable of humanly caring for the dogs.

Dyngo’s story: When Staff Sgt. Justin Kitts boarded a helicopter with Dyngo on February 2011 they were on their way to their next mission with the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division on a remote outpost in Afghanistan. Unlike other dogs, Dyngo did not shrink from the beating wind. He bounded in alongside Kitts, hauling himself up on the seat. Dyngo pushed his nose closer to the window. It was just Kitts and his dog.

Their first activity was a scouting mission. They were little more than a mile from the outpost when Dyngo’s behavior changed. His ears perked up, his tale stiffened and his sniffing intensified. Dyngo had picked up the odor of danger.

They had gone 300 yards when the dog’s nose worked faster, and he stopped dead in his tracks. Then there was a loud whistling noise and an explosion near them. Dyngo had saved Kitts from injury and possible death.

Altogether, Kitts and Dyngo spent more than 1,000 hours executing 63 “outside the wire” missions, where they discovered more than 370 pounds of explosives. Kitts and Dyngo are now retired having been honored as a team with numerous awards.

It is hard to quantify how many soldiers have been saved by these “war dogs” but estimates range up to 1,800 lives/dog. For example, detecting and removing just one explosive device probably saves around 150 lives, military and civilian alike.

I find that reading of the extraordinary efforts of an amazing dog such as Dyngo to be quite uplifting. This is just one of many stories that could be told of remarkable actions on the part of an animal that is truly “man’s best friend”.