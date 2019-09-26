BLUEFIELD, W Va. — Union handed Graham a tough loss in Region 2D action Friday night as kicker Koby Crist split the uprights, twice, for a 37-35 victory in the diminishing seconds of the game.

The G-Men’s Devin Lester showed why he is a top prospect as he passed for 328 yards and rushed for 98 yards on the night.

Lester got things started early and took a 10-0 lead by hitting Xavion Turner for a 36-yard touchdown score followed by a 29-yard field goal with 5:30 left in the first.

But, the Bears followed up with what they do best; hard-nosed football, going 80-yards on 18 plays. Mason Polier capped it off with a touchdown to narrow the gap to 10-7 in the second.

Union took a 13-10 lead into halftime as Brody Gibson found Antwun Jenkins in the end zone from four yards out.

The Bears added two more scores in the third as Polier scored from 12 yards out and then intercepted a pass on Graham’s next drive.

The G-Men regrouped and would score late in the third and then early in the fourth to make the score 27-22.

Next up, the Bears were facing a third and long situation when Gibson hit Antwun Jenkins in double coverage for a 78-yard touchdown pass.

Graham came back to score again and the Bears fumbled the ball on their next possession. The G-Men scored again giving them a 35-34 advantage with just over 2:30 to play. But, Union’s Alex Rasnick intercepted the pass on a two-point conversion attempt to keep the lead at a single point.

Union marched down the field to set up Crist’s first attempt, which was good, but negated by an offside penalty from Graham. Crist’s second attempt from 21 yards away was perfect, giving the Bears the 37-35 win.

This week, the Blue Devils come calling at Bullitt Park with game time scheduled for 7 p.m.