When he would find himself entrenched in the mire that is active addiction, Jeremy Mullins said he continually barraged himself with questions.
“Why would I steal my dad’s medicine?
“Why did I neglect my kids?”
“Why could I not just stop?”
Because, Mullins says now with conviction, “It is a disease.” Realizing that, he said during a candid interview last week, “was my Aha! Moment.” The whole time, he’d been thinking, “I was just a bad person.”
Mullins’ story is all too familiar for many Dickenson County residents who have been affected, either directly or indirectly, by addiction to narcotics.
STRUGGLE WITH SELF-ESTEEM
Mullins grew up on Rose Ridge and graduated from Ervinton High School in 1998. Throughout school, he never smoked a cigarette, never drank alcohol, never took a pill.
He came from a good, loving, supportive family, Mullins reflects. They did not struggle financially. From the outside looking in, he lived a good life and had it pretty easy.
But he struggled with self-esteem, he said. “I always felt like I wasn’t a part of that clique and I wanted to be. I wanted to be somebody.” Mullins said he used sports as a way to try to be who he thought he should be. Looking back, this is when he first began showing signs of obsessive/compulsive tendencies. “I began to obsess over sports, whether it was weightlifting or basketball,” he said.
Mullins remembers one key moment during a basketball game when, with seconds left in a tied game, he found himself at the foul shot line with mounting pressure and the crowd holding its collective breath.
“I hit those shots and everyone loved me. Everyone liked me!”he recalled, saying he seemed to fall in love with that feeling.
That one moment set off the chain of events that would send him fighting the hardest battle he had ever experienced: addiction.
People began wanting to spend time with him, he said. They would come over on weekends and “we would take a few pills” then, he continued, “on Sunday everyone would go home and go back to work and I would sit there and think ‘I need more.’”
This went on for years, Mullins admitted. With three children, a marriage in shambles, and losing job after job, before he knew it, his life was crumbling around him.
But at that point, the physical need for narcotics became his only priority, he said. When he knew he had enough pills to see him through the week, he was content. When he ran out, whether because he had no money or no supplier, he would “be sick and in withdrawal.” He couldn’t pinpoint an exact number of pills he needed each day. “Just whatever I could get my hands on,” he said.
Mullins said one turning point came when his family realized the depth of his addiction. He said he tried to fight it.
“I would go to detox and clean up for a week and get back out and do the same thing over and over again,” he said. The nurses knew him by name and would shake their heads when they saw him come in again.
Mullins had a few overdose scares but none that landed him in the hospital.
One of the lowest points, he said, was when he tried to break into his childhood home and steal from his own father. “My dad is an ol’ broke-down coal miner and I would steal his pain medicine. Why would I steal my dad’s medicine? Why?”
During the height of his active addiction, Mullins had a home, a family. His biggest wake-up call was in April 2013, when he became homeless.
“I was couch-surfing. I had no idea where my kids were. My parents had no clue where I was,” he remembered. All he had left, he said, were two Food City plastic bags full of clothes that didn’t fit him.
He showed up for detox treatment yet again, in the middle of his second failed marriage and with another child who needed him.
When he called his mother from the payphone, she hung up as soon as she heard his voice.
“I had to surrender to the fact that I was going to have to do something different,” he said, because he wasn’t able to conquer his disease on his own.
This time, however, a revelation occurred. During this 20-day stint, the longest he had stayed, he read one paragraph that led him to a life-altering epiphany.
“That one paragraph told me that I had a disease. I was sick,” he said. Until then, he believed that he was just a bad person who couldn’t explain why he repeatedly kept making bad choices.
“And what do you do when you are sick?” he said he then asked himself. “You do what you need to do to get better.”
Mullins entered long-term treatment but admits he can’t take full credit for making that decision for himself. “I wasn’t jumping up and down to go . . . I was scared to death,” he said.
But being surrounded by people who shared a similar story and seeing them succeed in getting and staying clean played a large part in his motivation to do the same.
“The guy next to me? He has his kids. He talks to his parents every day. He has his driver’s license.” Mullins wanted that for himself.
“I quit trying to do everything my way and began listening to other people. I had to get my life back.”
And he did just that.
JOURNEY TO RECOVERY
At this point, Mullins met his wife, Erin, who quickly became a large part of his journey to recovery.
“She had been clean for three years by then,” he recalls. “She had gotten her Master’s to become a substance abuse counselor.”
Like him, she came from a good family and a similar background and, also like him, she did not plan on having to fight this battle. “But, she has this disease, too,” he said with a tone of perspective and perseverance.
On the day of this interview, Mullins said he has been sober for six years, four months and two days. He tracks it down to the minute, he said proudly. His wife will hit her 10-year sober mark in January.
“We have built a beautiful life together in recovery and I’m proud of it,” Mullins said. But it wasn’t and isn’t always easy, he added.
“I am doing things that, in the middle of active addiction, I never dreamed I would get to do again,” he said.
He went from being homeless and cut off from his family to being given his grandparents’ home to restore and live in, and even the job of managing his family’s rental business of 11 homes.
The proudest moment for him, though, he said, was when his father gave him a key to his garage. He and his father are very close now and have always shared a love for racing.
Not only does Mullins have his driver’s license, he owns his own truck and his own trailer to take his own racing car to the track.
“I have my own tools,” he said, with a hint of disbelief, remembering that whenever his parents would give him tools for Christmas he would sell them immediately to go buy pills.
“It’s trying sometimes still,” Mullins concluded. “Doing the adult thing is difficult itself. I’ll be 40 years old on my next birthday and I am just now learning how to pay bills and taxes and handle insurance.”
But, Mullins strongly emphasized, he wants anyone currently struggling with active addiction to know that, if he can do it, “You can do it. There’s always hope. It’s hard to get clean but it can be done and you absolutely have to have help.”
Mullins is outspoken about his journey with addiction and recovery. He proudly owns his story and shares it with others. He said he has had people as far away as South Carolina come up to him and say, “My son is struggling with addiction. How can I help?” as they ask for Mullins’ advice.
Mullins and his wife now host recovery meetings at the VFW in Clintwood on Wednesdays at 6:30 and all are welcome.
It’s so important, he said, to fully understand that it is a disease rooted in obsessive and compulsive behaviors.
“My mom and dad didn’t understand why I couldn’t just stop. Why I didn’t want to be a part of things. There’s the stigma that it’s a choice but it is a disease.”
And, perhaps just as important, he said, is to remember that getting sober doesn’t mean that your battle is over.
“I still have to be careful,” he concluded. “It’s easy to get tunnel vision” and become bogged down in an obsession again.
Before, he said, “It was dope. Now it might be racing or even food. It’s a constant battle but it can be done,” he said, as he and his wife have so successfully proven.
FIRST IN A SERIES PROFILING LOCALS IN RECOVERY