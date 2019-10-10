The proposed sale of Blackjewel LLC mines in Wyoming includes a plan to pay all the company’s employees whose last checks bounced in early July.

According to an Oct. 7 court filing, Blackjewel hoped to close the sale of the Wyoming properties yesterday.

Last week, a West Virginia federal bankruptcy court tentatively approved the sale to Eagle Specialty Materials LLC. At that time, the parties hoped to close the sale by Oct. 7.

As part of the agreement, more than $3.44 million will be paid to former employees at Blackjewel’s Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia mines. Also, nearly $794,000 will be paid to former Wyoming employees. Those amounts represent payroll due for unpaid work.

The employees were stiffed when Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 protection on July 1 and the final paychecks proved to be no good.

In its Oct. 7 filing, Blackjewel informed the court of a slight change in plans. The company wrote that Eagle Specialty Materials “must obtain replacement bonding to guarantee the reclamation obligations associated with the (Wyoming mines).”

Over the weekend, Blackjewel learned that two insurance companies that will provide bonding for the Wyoming mines “are requiring that an affiliate of ESM’s corporate parent accept a transfer” of Blackjewel’s mine permits in Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia “and all attendant reclamation obligations.”

One of those companies, Lexon Insurance Co., already provides about $100 million of bonding on the eastern mine reclamation obligations, according to the filing.

Thus, Blackjewel asks the court to approve transfer of the permits to FM Coal LLC, an affiliate of Eagle’s parent company.

At press time Wednesday, a court hearing was set to take place. Depending on the results, the sale could be closed that day, according to Blackjewel.

Meanwhile, court-ordered negotiation between Blackjewel and miners seeking back pay has ended, with the court ordering third-party mediation.

Kentucky attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who represents many of the Kentucky miners, stated Tuesday on his Facebook page that mediation is scheduled for Nov. 4.

In a Sept. 23 court filing, the federal labor department noted that more than $2.75 million in unpaid wages is owed to Virginia employees and nearly $1.34 million is owed to Kentucky employees.

At least 876 Virginia and Kentucky employees are owed pay for work performed between June 10 and July 1, the department asserts.