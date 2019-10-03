APPALACHIA — Could passenger rail service return to Southwest Virginia?

That was the topic of a community discussion hosted Sept. 24 by Southwest Virginia’s New Economy, Appalachian Voices and the Lonesome Pine Model Railroad Club.

About 10 people were at the discussion, held at the former Appalachia High School outside the room were the model railroad club works on and houses its display. The concept, that would hopefully be partially funded by abandoned mine land revitalization grants, is still in the early brainstorming stages.

Participants suggested conducting a feasibility study.

Appalachian Voices was there representing the Reclaiming Appalachia Coalition. Along with Appalachian Voices, the coalition includes Appalachian Citizens Law Center, Coalfield Development Corporation and Rural Action, which focuses on re-utilizing abandoned mine lands.

The RAC believes that expanding the rail lines to include passenger rail from the coalfield region could allow people to live here and work in other areas. It was pointed out, however, that people commuting by train would need transportation once they arrive at their destination. However, people living in places with limited transportation could benefit from Uber and Lyft, taxi services that are ordered through an app and provided by a driver using their own vehicle.

Also discussed was the possibility of having high-speed rail, although the topography of the area and the cost make that idea less feasible.

A tourism rail line that also carries passengers was discussed. The trip itself could show the history and importance of the railroad in the area and get passengers from one place to another.

The biggest challenge going forward is getting railroad companies to allow use of its tracks. CSX and Norfolk Southern own most, if not all, of the railroad facilities in the area.

It was suggested that giving up track could interfere with the freight business. Also noted was that adding passengers adds more liability.

The RAC identified three main reasons to consider passenger rail in the region: Allowing people living in the region to work and recreate outside of the area; allowing people to move to the area and keep their jobs in bigger cities; and allowing people in larger cities to recreate in the area.

Meeting participants did not set a followup meeting yet. However, the New Economy Network will meet again in November, with a time and date to be determined.

Anyone interested in the effort can contact Appalachian Voices’ Norton office, 276/679-1691.