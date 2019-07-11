BIG STONE GAP — The Walmart located in Powell Valley Shopping Center officially closed on Sunday, July 7.

At Tuesday’s town council meeting, Town Manager Steve Lawson stated that he has been in continued talks with David Ferraro of Landmark Properties Group, the company that owns the property.

Lawson was told by the company that 10 candidates have discussed the possibility of moving into the building. Of the 10, five of them seemed more serious, he said, but there has been “no luck so far” with getting any company to sign a lease.

Lawson asked council to continue to look for possible businesses to move into the location. He stated that the building is 45,000 square feet and has a loading dock and new roof.

“There is already a captive audience that is used to going up there for retail shopping,” said Lawson.