Big Stone Gap Mayor Gary Johnson recently was recognized in Virginia Town & City magazine.

Johnson was one of two Virginia local elected officials featured in the June edition’s monthly focus on Virginia Municipal League members.

The league, which serves Virginia town and city governments, is the magazine’s publisher.

Johnson has served on town council for 10 years and as mayor for one year. Before becoming involved in town government, Johnson was a coal miner and still teaches electrical and installation maintenance and safety course at Mountain Empire Community College.

Johnson has deep roots in coal mining, including his grandfather who died in a mining accident, the article noted. Johnson’s wife works for the United Mine Workers of America Health and Retirement Funds.

Because of his roots in the coal mining industry, Johnson understands the challenges this region faces with the decline of the industry. Johnson and others, including officials from other towns, work together to help diversify the local economy.

The article noted that Big Stone Gap hosts one of the nation’s longest-running outdoor dramas, The Trail of the Lonesome Pine, and is also the setting for the movie Big Stone Gap, based on a book of the same name written by local author Adriana Trigiani.

The article also mentions many local attractions such as the Harry Meador Coal Museum, John Fox Jr. House, June Tolliver House, Lonesome Pine School and Heritage Center and Southwest Virginia Museum.

Also noted in the article as a tourist attraction is The Gathering in the Gap, which takes place over Memorial Day weekend, and the Big Stone Gap Celtic Festival, which took place over the past weekend.

“People in town and the whole area work hard to build the tourism industry,” states the article.