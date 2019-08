Ken Sowder will soon celebrate his 95th revolution around the sun.

The Appalachia resident and World War II veteran would like for people to send him cards for his birthday on Sept. 4, according to sister-in-law Varina Potter Askew.

Sowder served in Europe with Gen. George Patton’s forces, according to Askew. He received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.

Anyone who would like to wish Sowder a happy birthday can send mail to him at 403 Spruce St., Appalachia, Va. 24216.