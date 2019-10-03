featured Valley view 37 min ago Share Facebook Twitter Email No one doubts that working at Wallens Ridge State Prison is a tough job. But one of its benefits is a hilltop location overlooking Big Stone Gap that provides this magnificent view of Powell Valley. JEFF LESTER PHOTO Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Wallens Ridge Powell Valley Big Stone Gap Popular Stories Norton man is sentenced for drug crimes Opposition to proposed Haysi distillery organizes Downtown park to begin closing after midnight Ridgeview buries Lee, moves on to prepare for Union Needed: School bus drivers for city students Latest News Unlikely to have Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers and Packers receivers get ready for Cowboys Cowboys preparing for Packers, Rodgers Will Smith to be inducted into Saints Ring of Honor Sunday Devin White expected to play Sunday against Saints Congressman’s staff to visit Learning Circle for women farmland owners Oct. 10 Bears linebacker Roquan Smith: 'I will play this week' Chase Daniel will 'most likely' start for injured Trubisky against Raiders Must Reads IL: PLANNED PARENTHOOD QUIETLY BUILT "MEGA-CLINIC" Unlikely to have Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers and Packers receivers get ready for Cowboys Cowboys preparing for Packers, Rodgers Will Smith to be inducted into Saints Ring of Honor Sunday Devin White expected to play Sunday against Saints