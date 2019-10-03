All three Wise County schools serving students in Big Stone Gap and Appalachia have earned accreditation for the 2019-20 school year, according to ratings reported this week by the Virginia Department of Education.

Union Middle School met or exceeded state standards across all measures but one — where students with disabilities underperformed in English Achievement Gap.

Both Union High School and Union Primary School also met or exceeded state standards in all but one category — both in chronic absenteeism. The state defines chronic absenteeism as missing 10 percent or more of the school year, regardless of reason.

• At Union Primary, 17.99 percent of students were chronically absent last school year. That reflected a drop from the 17.02 percent outcome in 2017-18 but a substantial gain over the 21.7 percent showing in 2016-17.

• At Union High, 21.87 percent of students were chronically absent. Union High showed improvement, although just a fraction, in absenteeism rates over the 2017-18, where the rate was 21.9.

• Union Middle met the standard, although its chronic absentee percentage — 14.95 percent — was the worst showing in the last five school years. Chronic absenteeism was 11.45 percent in 2014-15, 12.04 percent in 2015-16, 13.54 percent in 2016-17 and 14.21 percent in 2017-18.

Under the current accreditation system, schools are evaluated on school quality indicators grouped in three categories: academic achievement, achievement gaps and student engagement and outcomes, which includes chronic absenteeism for all schools and dropout rate and graduation and completion rates for high schools. Performance on each indicator is rated at one of the following levels:

• Level One: Meets or exceeds state standard or shows sufficient improvement;

• Level Two: Near state standard or shows sufficient improvement; and

• Level Three: Below state standard.

Where the schools fell short of a Level One rating, they achieved a Level Two. The state accreditation report showed no Level Three performances at any Union school.

Statewide in chronic absenteeism, Union High and Union Primary were among 133 schools performing at Level Two while Union Middle joined 1,663 schools in attaining a Level One rating. Only 23 schools statewide were rated at Level Three.

Union High achieved a Level One rating in both its dropout and graduation numbers, showing substantial gains over recent years.

In the class of 2019, 1.66 percent of students — three of 181 — dropped out of school before graduating. A dropout is a former student who left high school without earning a diploma or high school equivalency and who did not complete the required course of studies.

In 2018, seven of 182 students dropped out, leaving Union with a 3.85 dropout rate. In 2017, five of 162 — 3.09 percent — dropped out. These reflect big improvements over the classes of 2016 and 2017, where dropout rates were more than 7 percent, with at least a dozen students each year not graduating.

Statistics from the accreditation report show a 98.3 graduation rate for the class of 2019, up from 95.1 percent in 2018. Only about 90 percent of students graduated in the classes of 2017 and 2015.

Statewide, 256 high schools achieved a Level One dropout rate for the last school year, while 43 were at Level Two and 31 were at Level Three.

Numbers statewide were better on the graduation measure, with 302 high schools achieving a Level One rating and 17 at Level Two. Only nine high schools statewide were rated at Level Three.

School-by-school quality indicator data and accreditation ratings are available on updated online School Quality Profile reports and on the VDOE website.

STATE SUPERINTENDENT'S REMARKS

In his announcement this week, Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said 92 percent of Virginia’s public schools are meeting the state Board of Education’s expectations for achievement and improving student outcomes, and are accredited for the 2019-20 school year.

The accreditation ratings reported by the Virginia Department of Education also show that schools are making progress in reducing chronic absenteeism, but that declines in performance on state reading tests — especially among black and economically disadvantaged students — have resulted in an increase in the number of schools that will receive state assistance to address achievement gaps in English.

“This is the second year that schools have been evaluated under the 2017 Board of Education-approved accreditation standards, and this new system for measuring the progress and needs of schools is doing exactly what it was designed to do,” Lane said. “Last year’s ratings compelled school divisions to focus on the need to reduce chronic absenteeism, and their success in improving student attendance is reflected in the ratings for 2019-2020. These latest ratings will help VDOE target its efforts toward increasing student literacy and furthering progress toward eliminating achievement gaps in the schools that are most in need of the department’s support and expertise.”

The number of schools meeting the state board’s goal for reducing chronic absenteeism increased 4 percent, from 1,600 to 1,663. Twenty-three schools are identified as in need of state support to reduce chronic absenteeism, 21 fewer schools than last year.