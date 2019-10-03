Three months after their last paychecks bounced, more than 1,000 Blackjewel LLC coal miners continue to wait for compensation.

It looks increasingly likely that court-ordered negotiations between Blackjewel and the miners will give way to a court-ordered mediation presided over by a federal magistrate, according to attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who represents several Blackjewel employees in Kentucky.

Pillersdorf explained Monday on his Facebook page that mediation will likely begin Oct. 15 in West Virginia. However, he noted, “currently there are active negotiations occurring and it is possible we might resolve before then.”

The goals of Pillersdorf and his legal team, he wrote, are: To get compensation for miners, not only through Blackjewel’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding, but by suing former Blackjewel chief executive Jeff Hoops and his son; and to get the bankruptcy proceedings concluded.

The extended proceedings are “effectively preventing other coal companies from starting operations and hopefully hiring our miners,” Pillersdorf wrote.

Blackjewel filed in a West Virginia federal bankruptcy court July 1. At the same time, as many as 1,100 employees in four states were discovering that their most recent paychecks were bouncing. Direct-deposit pay was pulled back out of employees’ bank accounts.

A few weeks later, Blackjewel miners in Harlan County, Ky. began blocking railroad tracks to keep a trainload of coal from leaving a company mine near Cumberland.

Their 24/7 protest finally ended Sept. 27. According to published reports, many miners stopped coming to the tracks because they had to take other jobs to support their families.

Meanwhile, the federal Department of Labor has been locked in a battle of court filings aimed at preventing the movement of mined coal off several company sites, including Pigeon Creek, Raven and Honaker in Virginia.

At press time Wednesday, the bankruptcy court was set to hold a status conference on negotiations regarding the fate of the stockpiled coal.

In a Sept. 23 court filing, the labor department noted that more than $2.75 million in unpaid wages is owed to Virginia employees and nearly $1.34 million is owed to Kentucky employees.

At least 876 Virginia and Kentucky employees are owed pay for work performed between June 10 and July 1, the department asserts.

The dispute over stockpiled coal centers on Blackjewel’s assertion that it needs the revenue from selling the coal to help pay the unpaid workers, and the company’s claim that extended exposure to the elements is reducing the coal’s value.

The labor department claims Blackjewel has failed to prove the coal is degrading in quality. Also, the labor department argues that Blackjewel’s chief customer, Blackjewel Marketing and Sales, is under the coal company’s de facto control.

Blackjewel owns 30 percent of the marketing and sales company. Hoops was one of only four or five Blackjewel Marketing and Sales board members, Labor noted. Blackjewel Marketing and Sales pays 75 percent of the price for coal up front and pays the remaining 25 percent after it has sold the coal to a third party.