The Post does not publish information that could identify the victim of a sex crime.

A Wise County grand jury has indicted several local residents on charges ranging from alleged sex crimes and drug offenses to theft and gun crimes.

Those indicted Sept. 18 include:

• A Duffield man, 43: One count of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13, punishable by up to 20 years in prison; seven counts of taking indecent liberties with a person younger than 18, each punishable by up to five years.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp, the alleged victim is an 8-year-old boy and the man is his great-uncle.

• Calvin B. Munford, 42, a Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate: One count of malicious wounding, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of possession of a weapon by an inmate, punishable by up to five years.

• Keith Dwane McDuffie, 32, a Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate: One count of assaulting and battering a corrections officer, punishable by up to five years; one count of injuring a police dog, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possession of drugs by a prisoner, punishable by up to five years.

Slemp said the prison inmates are the subjects of direct indictments, and his office is not able to provide more details at this time.

DRUGS

• Joshua Edward Lane, 37, 4443 Kingdom Rd., Duffield: Two counts of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

• Kelsey Ann Fisher, 25, 2019 Carnegie Lane, Lot F9, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail; one count of obstructing justice, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Harold Michael Trent, 48, c/o Duffield regional jail: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

THEFT

• Kenneth Ray Hollinger, 59, 608 East Sixth St., Big Stone Gap: One count of credit card theft, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of credit card fraud, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Tamera Kaye Bledsoe, 21, 2057 Quail Rd., East Stone Gap: One count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of conspiracy to do so, each punishable by up to five years; one count of destruction of property, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of driving on a suspended license, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

OTHER

• Brendon Austin Hill, 18, 374 Callahan Ave., Appalachia: One count of felony eluding police, punishable by up to five years in prison; one count of driving while intoxicated, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of obstructing justice, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Victor Lee Brooks, 45, 2019 Carnegie Lane, Big Stone Gap and P.O. Box 343, East Stone Gap: One count of driving after being declared a habitual offender, second or subsequent offense, punishable by one to five years.

• Ronald M. Young, 52, a Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate: One count of possession of a weapon by an inmate, punishable by up to five years.