A Big Stone Gap man has been charged with assault and battery of a police officer, while others face charges on alleged crimes involving drugs, theft and more.

Christopher Lee Elliott, 23, of 401 Sherman Crouse Dr., Big Stone Gap, was indicted Aug. 21 by a Wise County grand jury. He is charged with one count of assault and battery of a police officer, punishable by up to five years in prison, and one count of obstructing justice, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 14, a sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop in East Stone Gap. While the officer tried to secure another person in the car, Elliott allegedly tried to leave, then physically struggled with and injured the officer.

Others indicted Aug. 21 include:

DRUGS

• Jonathan David Lynch, 22, 224 Rabbit Run Lane, Dryden: One count of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 40 years.

• Terry Gilley, 37, 111 East 28th St., Big Stone Gap: Two counts of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, each punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule III drug, punishable by up to a year in jail.

• Kellie Nichole Sexton, 36, 1913 Oak Mountain Rd., B7, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail; one count of possessing marijuana, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

• Laura Beth Elliott, 20, general delivery: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule IV drug, punishable by up to six months in jail; one count of possessing marijuana, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

• Waylon J. Jennings, 48, 212 Grizzly Lane, Lot C12, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of being drunk in public, punishable by a fine up to $250.

• Randall Martin Bledsoe, 52, 4037 Purchase Ridge Rd., Duffield: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail.

• Anthony Noah Louis Porter, 42, 370 E. River St., Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule III drug, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Selena Raegan Hobbs, 42, 911 Third Ave. E, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule VI drug, punishable by a fine up to $250.

• Landen Dwayne Baker, 57, general service, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Samantha Coleen Coward, 23, 102 Gilley Ave., Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Taylor Haven Holbrook, 23, 206 Templeton St., Appalachia: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Joseph Andrew Howard, 27, 213 Grizzly Lane, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Travis Ryan Skaggs, 31, 111 East 28th St., Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Arthur Alton Smith, 40, 507 W. 11th Street N, Lot 13, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

THEFT

• Robert Kenneth Hill II, 1644 Roda Rd., Appalachia: One count of grand larceny of a vehicle, punishable by up to 20 years in prison; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing stolen property, punishable by up to 10 years.

• James Burton Eldridge, 36, 317 Cedar St., Benham, Ky.: Six counts of embezzlement worth $500 or more, each punishable by up to 10 years; two counts of embezzlement worth less than $500, each punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

According to the commonwealth attorney’s office, Eldridge allegedly embezzled $3,900 from Cassell Electric between March and May.

• David Michael Patterson, 27, 310 Wood Ave. W, Big Stone Gap: One count of shoplifting, third or subsequent offense, punishable by up to five years; one count of trespassing, punishable by up to a year in jail.

OTHER

• Joseph Carroll, 37, 2615 Shawnee Ave. E, Big Stone Gap: Three counts of perjury, each punishable by up to 10 years.

According to the commonwealth attorney’s office, Carroll allegedly lied under oath in two separate hearings.

• Brendon Austin Hill, 18, 374 Callahan Ave., Appalachia: One count of hit and run, punishable by up to five years; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail.

• Lindsey Alexandra Massie, 22, 2041 Valleyview Dr., Big Stone Gap: One count of carrying a concealed weapon, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.