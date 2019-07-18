APPALACHIA — The Lonesome Pine Model Railroad Club has move into its new location and is ready to receive visitors during Appalachia Coal/Railroad Days.

The display was originally set to be moved to the cafeteria of Appalachia High School, but it is now located inside the library.

The move has taken almost a year. “We started moving right after Railroad Days last year,” said member Thomas Aistrop.

The club had to move hundreds of feet of track and the scenery. Previously located in the basement of the Appalachia Cultural Arts Center, some of the background scenery was painted on the basement walls. The club members had to reconfigure and redesign the track and scenery for the new space.

“It wasn’t designed to be moved,” said Aistrop.

Aistrop and member Mike Barnette explained that much of the display had to be sawed and cut to be removed from the other building. The display also had to be rewired.

The new location in the high school library had no steps, making it more accessible than the cultural arts center basement.

The intricately detailed display includes a coal mine and tipple, mountains, beaches, farms, a winter scene and, of course, working trains.

The Lonesome Pine Model Railroad Club will be open for the public to see during Railroad Days between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 31-Aug. 2 and all day on Saturday, Aug. 3. Admission is $2.