The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Inman Village Apartments in Appalachia.

Col. Grant Kilgore stated the sheriff’s office discovered the body of a white male just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Kilgore stated that the deceased appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kilgore also stated that earlier Sunday morning, dispatch received several 911 calls from a male subject threatening to kill his girlfriend. According to Kilgore, the calls started after midnight. “The subject called between 8 and 12 times,” said Kilgore. “The calls were short, lasting between 20 and 40 seconds.”

Kilgore stated that officers were in and around Inman Village Apartments to locate the subject from the time of being notified by dispatch until after 6 a.m.

Kilgore stated that a trained negotiator was speaking to the subject when he called but officers in Inman Village Apartments were unable to locate him. “The device (phone) he was using and the way he was using it was creating issues,” explained Kilgore. “Efforts were made to locate the subject and find the device but officers pulled back around 6 a.m.”

The incidents are currently being worked as two separate investigation but Kilgore stated that they are likely related.

“At this time, we are waiting on all of the information to come back,” said Kilgore.

The body is being sent to the medical examiner in Roanoke for autopsy. The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.