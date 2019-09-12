It may take some time to determine whether there was a connection between a series of threatening 911 calls Sunday and an apparent suicide, both involving Inman Village Apartments.

Wise County Assistant Sheriff Col. Grant Kilgore said Sunday that officers discovered the body of a man just before 10 a.m. at Inman Village. He said the deceased appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kilgore also stated that earlier Sunday morning, dispatch received several 911 calls from a male subject threatening to kill his girlfriend at Inman Village. According to Kilgore, the calls started after midnight. “The subject called between 8 and 12 times,” said Kilgore. “The calls were short, lasting between 20 and 40 seconds.”

The man also threatened law enforcement, according to Kilgore.

Kilgore stated that officers were in and around Inman Village Apartments to locate the subject from the time of being notified by dispatch until after 6 a.m.

Kilgore stated that a trained negotiator was speaking to the subject when he called but officers in Inman Village Apartments were unable to locate him. “The device (phone) he was using and the way he was using it was creating issues,” explained Kilgore. “Efforts were made to locate the subject and find the device but officers pulled back around 6 a.m.”

The calls were made through an internet-based system not linked to any person, according to the sheriff’s office.

While officers looked for the caller, a shot was fired, but they could not determine the source.

At around 10 a.m., dispatch received the call about a deceased man in one of the apartments.

The incidents are currently being worked as two separate investigations, but Kilgore stated that they are likely related.

In a Tuesday email, Kilgore wrote that officers are waiting for forensic and ballistic test results. “This can be a lengthy process, at times taking up to several months.”

The sheriff’s office also is waiting for the medical examiner’s office to confirm the deceased man’s identity, according to Kilgore.

Anyone who can provide information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276/328-3756.