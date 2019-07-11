featured Grand marshal! 12 hrs ago Share Facebook Twitter Email Longtime Powell Valley High School and Union High School sports supporter and volunteer Chris Kelly rides as the grand marshal of Big Stone Gap’s Independence Day parade. KED MEADE PHOTO The Union High School marching band wore its patriotic colors as members marched in the Independence Day parade downtown on July 4. KED MEADE PHOTO The American flag waves from the back of a vehicle sponsored by Botts and Botts Optometrists in the Independence Day parade. KED MEADE PHOTO Members of the Big Stone Gap Veterans of Foreign Wars post march through downtown Big Stone Gap during the Independence Day parade. KED MEADE PHOTO Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Big Stone Gap Independence Day Union High School Powell Valley High School Chris Kelly Marching Band Parade Grand Marshal Botts And Botts Veterans Of Foreign Wars Popular Stories Miners are discovering checks are no good, banks say Norton school job shakeups continue Norton doctor faces drug fraud charges Mission of Mercy dental outreach begins Friday Blackjewel miners remain in limbo Latest News Chicago Bears 2019 training camp preview: Quarterbacks Fantasy Football: 5 burning questions in the AFC North Coal truck calibration schedule is set Contractor receives safety award PFW Chicago Podcast 162: Nagy's bag of tricks 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR: It blends hot-rod performance with high-level civility and dashing good looks PFW Podcast 150: NFC and AFC East Previews National forest caves are closed Must Reads Chicago Bears 2019 training camp preview: Quarterbacks Teach Your Teens About College Costs Long Before They Apply Fantasy Football: 5 burning questions in the AFC North Save Money on Souvenirs: Learn to Haggle PFW Chicago Podcast 162: Nagy's bag of tricks