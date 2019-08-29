BIG STONE GAP — Ninth District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith stopped by the Mountain Empire Older Citizens PACE center in Big Stone Gap Tuesday afternoon as an effort to “hear voices from all parts of the district.”

While there, Griffith fielded questions about the Blackjewel LLC coal company bankruptcy and the Black Lung Trust Fund, and discussed other issues more specific to PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly).

Griffith toured the PACE facility with PACE Director Genia Garrett. At Garrett’s request, Griffith stated he would look into resource levels.

Garrett explained that there are 86 participants currently in the program, with the capacity for 120. Garrett believes that part of the reason the program isn’t at capacity is because of resource level, or the amount of assets an individual can have while receiving assistance from PACE.

The amount of assets an individual can own to receive assistance cannot be more that $3,000. According to Garrett, that number hasn’t changed in years. Griffith stated he would see if that number is a federal or state rule and, if it is federal, it’s something that he would look into.

BLACKJEWEL

Earlier this month, Griffith, R-Salem, introduced legislation that would allow employees to draw from their 401(k) retirement savings plans if they weren’t regularly scheduled for work or being paid because their employer had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

However, Griffith doesn’t believe this will benefit Blackjewel miners who were sent home July 1 when the company filed for Chapter 11.

“Assuming that we (Congress) go through the normal process, it would take a while for that to be enacted, and that situation should be rectified,” said Griffith.

He went on to say that it seems unreasonable that the employees were “put in limbo” instead of being fired, which would give them access to their 401(k) funds. “Because they are in limbo, they could not access their 401(k), point being, whichever way it is, they still aren’t getting paid,” said Griffith.

Griffith said he believes the miners should be able to access their 401(k) funds equal to the amount of weeks that they are out of work. “That’s why I put the bill in, but it’s most likely going to help if this type of situation occurs again, in the future.”

According to Griffith, his office has given out “a fair number of packets” to miners with information about assistance from the federal government. His Abingdon office has also received calls from Blackjewel miners about where to go for assistance, but not specific requests.

BLACK LUNG

Legislation has been introduced in Congress to make it easier for miners to access black lung benefits and make the claims process more fair.

There is also legislation to extend the life of the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, which is in danger of expiration.

When asked, Griffith said, “I don’t know where the legislation stands, but I think we all agree; we many not agree on exactly how to do it, but we all agree that we are not going to let that fund go under or go bankrupt.”

Griffith stated that he wants to focus more on black lung prevention with mandatory chest X-rays and supplying miners with new, personal breathing devices. “Wouldn’t it bet better to spend money on the front end instead of taking care of black lung benefits? Wouldn’t it be better to spend that money up front to make sure the miner never gets black lung?”

Griffith also suggested that the system needs to be made simpler. “These cases go on for years and years, and people that have black lung don’t have years and years in some cases to fight the whole system out.”