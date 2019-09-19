The man who caused a two-hour manhunt and lockdown of Mountain Empire Community College earlier this year has pleaded guilty to several charges.

David Dewayne Scott, 44, of Big Stone Gap, was set to go to trail by jury Monday morning in Wise County Circuit Court, according to Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp.

Instead, Scott pleaded guilty to charges including possession of a weapon by a violent felon, stealing the firearm, brandishing the weapon, recklessly handling the gun and discharging it in an occupied dwelling. Scott further pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He offered his plea without an agreement from the commonwealth attorney’s office, meaning a judge will determine his sentence after listening to testimony.

On March 30, Scott, who had a violent felony record, stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at 1803 Lenora Road in Big Stone Gap, according to Slemp. Shortly thereafter, he pointed the firearm at his sister, then shot through a window at a residence.

Scott then fled the home and entered the wooded area near the MECC campus, pursued by officers from Big Stone Gap, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the college. His proximity to the college resulted in its temporary closure, evacuation and lockdown. He was eventually arrested on campus. Scott later admitted that he was under the influence of drugs.

Assistant Commonwealth Attorneys Dan Fast and Sarah Childress prosecuted the case.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020. Scott faces upto 39 years in prison.

“This frightening incident was every police officer’s nightmare: a violent felon, under the influence of heroin and other drugs, deranged for unknown reasons, armed with a loaded firearm and headed for a college campus,” Slemp said in a press release. He thanked police and the prosecutors for their efforts.