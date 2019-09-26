APPALACHIA — Town council members have been presented with petitions calling for the resignation of the mayor, town manager and town attorney.

The council chamber was full of spectators Sept. 19. This was the first meeting since a group calling itself Appalachia Citizens Advocacy began protests outside of town hall earlier this month.

ACA member Amber Riley handed petitions to each council member, Town Manager Fred Luntsford and attorney Mike Abbott. Riley stated that the group had gathered 225 signatures regarding Luntsford and 186 signatures regarding Abbott.

The petition calling for Mayor Teddie Collins’ removal “gathered a total of 187 signatures,” said Riley. “That is more than put you in office, sir.”

Riley then called for their immediate resignation. “Upon refusal of recognition of the petition and plea, we are formally requesting that the council immediately dismiss these individuals, town manager Fred Luntsford and town attorney Mike Abbott.”

Because Collins was elected, Riley stated, the ACA is prepared to petition the county circuit court for his removal.

While Riley and others were there to address their issues, others such as Mary Parsons were there to show support for Luntsford and the other council members.

“These people embarrass the town,” said Parsons of the ACA.

Pam Hutchinson also stated she felt convicted to speak out against the divisions. “What happens when a county is divided? We see that.”

Previously, ACA members stated that the petitions came in response to allegations that, during a July closed meeting of council, member Travis Anderson was reprimanded for making comments to the press.

At that time, council went into a closed meeting under state law allowing discussion of personnel, acquisition or disposition of land and consultation with the attorney.

Anderson later confirmed that he was in fact reprimanded after his father, Robert Anderson Sr., publically accused Collins of a witch hunt against the councilman.

During the Sept. 19 council meeting, Travis Anderson addressed the public during the council communication period.

He again stated that he was “chastised” during closed session for speaking against the budget in comments to the media. Anderson also claimed he found out that Luntsford was instructed not to alert him of the closed session discussion before it took place.

“They knew it was coming, a witch hunt,” said Anderson.

Luntsford did not respond to that allegation or any later comments regarding the closed meeting or the petitions.

Anderson continued: “It was all premeditated against me. Now, there were some other things that took place there as well that I’m not happy with.”

Anderson, who is also the town’s deputy fire chief, then stated that he has documented dates and times of meetings that have taken place. “Some of the information I’ve found out, to retaliate against the fire department, cut them $25,000 because I’m an ‘S.O.B.’ I’m not going to tolerate that,” said Anderson.

Anderson continued, “I just wish this council had approached me face to face and said their problem with me on the budget.”

Anderson concluded by saying he would continue to do his job as a council member and abide by the law.

Anderson did not specify who was allegedly involved in the meetings he mentioned. No one responded to that allegation.

Collins also spoke during council communication. First, he noted that he had a lot of things he would like to say, but was not going to say them at the time.

Collins was interrupted by someone in the crowd asking him to identify the person who threatened to take $25,000 from the fire department.

Collins asked where that information came from. When reminded that Anderson had just said it, Collins replied, “This is not your turn to talk, this is my turn to talk.”

Collins agreed that a council workshop, as previously suggested by Anderson and Luntsford, would solve a lot of problems. Collins added: “Some things cannot be solved in a workshop session with the press and the public sitting in. Some things have got to go into a closed session.”

Collins stated that there has to be some kind of dependability that what is said in closed session stays in closed session.

“I’m all for freedom of speech,” said Collins, “but even that has its limits.”

To that, much of the crowd replied “No.”

“I’m talking now, you’re listening,” said Collins.

“Ever since I’ve been on this council, for seven years now or a little over, I’ve never promised anybody anything I couldn’t deliver on, I’ve always told people the truth and I’ve always done things for the betterment of the town and the people in it, following the policies and procedures of the town,” he continued. “I’ve never tried to do things by Facebook or the press.”

And with that, Collins called for a motion to adjourn the meeting.