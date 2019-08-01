As of Wednesday morning, 39 Southwest Virginia coal workers had filed bankruptcy court claims for more than $203,800 in lost wages and benefits against Blackjewel LLC or its affiliate Revelation Energy.

And that represents a small fraction of claims that could be filed by employees living in the commonwealth. An estimated 480 people worked at Blackjewel/Revelation coal operations in Virginia before they shut down July 1. Also, it’s not clear how many Virginians might have been employed at Blackjewel operations in southeast Kentucky or West Virginia.

Employees were last paid June 28. The paychecks bounced because Blackjewel did not secure short-term financing quickly enough to cover the amounts due.

According to documents filed as part of Blackjewel’s Chapter 11 restructuring in a West Virginia federal court, these Virginia residents had made claims as of Wednesday morning:

• Appalachia: Three people, total of nearly $15,295 in unpaid wages.

• Big Stone Gap: Two people, total of more than $8,998 in wages and 401(k) retirement benefits.

• Wise: One person, total of more than $3,931 in wages and benefits.

• Norton: One person, nearly $3,634 in wages.

• Coeburn: One person, nearly $2,254 in wages.

• Pound: Two people, total of $10,363 in wages and benefits.

• St. Paul: One person, more than $3,009 in wages.

• Pennington Gap: Two people, more than $9,162 in wages and benefits.

• Keokee: One person, nearly $2,426 in wages.

• Dryden: One person, more than $2,667 in wages.

• Jonesville: One person, $4,500 in wages.

• Castlewood: One person, nearly $7,517 in wages and unpaid vacation days.

• Cleveland: One person, more than $4,000 in wages.

• Tazewell, Buchanan and Russell counties: 21 people, nearly $118,047 in wages and benefits.

• Abingdon: One person, $8,000 in wages.

The bankruptcy court has not yet set a deadline to file proofs of claim. Completed claim forms can be mailed to: Blackjewel LLC Claims Processing Center, c/o Prime Clerk LLC, 850 Third Avenue, Suite 412, Brooklyn, NY 11232.

Meanwhile, three displaced workers filed a class action on behalf of themselves and others July 25, seeking damages from Blackjewel, Revelation Energy, Lexington Coal Co. and executives Jeff Hoops and Jeff Hoops II. The suit claims the companies violated employment law in Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky, failed to pay into 401(k) accounts, refused to let workers access 401(k) funds because they had not officially been terminated and failed to issue required notices of mass layoffs.

Meanwhile, Virginia is trying to get its money as well. The Virginia Department of Taxation filed a claim July 10 for more than $1.6 million in unpaid corporate taxes. The Virginia Employment Commission filed a claim July 19 for nearly $392,500 in unpaid unemployment taxes.

PROTEST

On the other side of Black Mountain, displaced miners have been blocking railroad tracks off southbound highway 119 near Cumberland, Ky. Someone noticed Monday afternoon that rail cars loaded with coal were pulling out of an idled Blackjewel mine. Miners and family members set up to occupy the rail line and prevent the train from moving.

As of Wednesday morning, the protest continued.

According to published reports, a CSX representative issued a statement that the railroad understands the blockage “is related to a dispute between the mining company and its workers. CSX has taken precautions to ensure the safety of our employees and hopes for a quick resolution."

ASSETS FOR SALE

A hearing is set for Aug. 3 before the bankruptcy court on the possible sale of Blackjewel assets in Wyoming and one mine in West Virginia.

Blackjewel is scrambling to prevent its Chapter 11 reorganization from becoming a Chapter 7 bankruptcy that wipes out the company.

Only a relative handful of short-term financing has kept that from happening, the company’s attorneys told the bankruptcy court in a filing last week.

That filing lays out the details in which Blackjewel will sell its Wyoming surface coal mines to Contura Energy, from which Blackjewel obtained the properties two years ago, along with the West Virginia surface operation.

Contura will put down a $20.6 million cash deposit on the properties, providing Blackjewel with more short-term operating cash.

However, the future of Blackjewel’s idled mines in Virginia and eastern Kentucky remains unclear. In its filing, the company notes that its advisors have contacted more than 27 parties to solicit interest in buying Blackjewel’s assets. Of those, 10 entities “have signed non-disclosure agreements and are actively engaged in conducting due diligence.”

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

In a July 24 press release, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring stated that experts in his office have been designated to help displaced Blackjewel workers in Virginia to mediate disputes related to their finances, such as check overdraft fees, child care payments and more.

Also, Herring announced that his office has a dedicated email address that Blackjewel employees can use to inquire about any matters where the attorney general’s office can help. It is blackjewel@oag.state.va.us.

Meanwhile, Blackjewel filed an update July 22 in which it answered several questions about employee benefits:

• The funds in their health savings accounts are secure.

• The funds in their 401(k) retirement accounts are secure. However, “certain amounts due prior to the filing were not paid as of the time Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 protection. We are currently reviewing this situation with the hope of bringing the 401(k) payments up to date as of the filing.”

Also, Blackjewel has asked the court to eliminate its 401(k) program. The company would stop paying employees’ contributions into their retirement accounts, but employees would not lose funds already paid in.

• Employees who have not been called back to work cannot take funds from their 401(k) accounts. “Blackjewel’s employees have not been terminated,” the update explained, and they cannot make withdrawals “until the employee quits or is terminated.”

• Whether an employee qualifies for unemployment benefits “is determined by the state agency administering these benefits, but in most states, a prolonged layoff will entitle employees to unemployment benefits after a certain waiting period,” it states.

The Virginia Employment Commission has held events to sign Blackjewel workers up for benefits and connect with job opportunities.

Blackjewel employees can file for unemployment benefits and access additional support online at www.vec.virginia.gov, by calling the customer contact center at 866/832-2363 or by visiting a Career Works Center.

The center serving Norton and the counties of Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson is the VEC office at 1725 Park Ave. SW, Norton. The phone number is 276/679-9413.