Conflicting parties have reached an agreement that could clear the path for bringing several local coal operations back to work.

Attorneys for Blackjewel LLC have filed a proposed sale order in bankruptcy court that, if approved, will convey its Lone Mountain and Black Mountain assets to Tennessee-based Kopper Glo Mining LLC.

Also, Kopper Glo has sweetened its initial purchase offer by $1 million in the form of compensation for miners displaced by Blackjewel’s July 1 shutdown.

SALE PENDING

During early August auctions, Kopper Glo was the successful bidder for the Lone Mountain/Black Mountain properties, which contain assets in Wise and Lee counties along with Harlan and Letcher counties in Kentucky. At that time, the company offered $6.35 million in cash, per-ton royalties of $9.1 million over six years and assumption of “asset retirement” obligations estimated at $38.4 million.

But weeks later, a different bidder, Kentucky-based Coking Coal LLC, filed an objection to the terms of the proposed Kopper Glo sale.

Coking Coal bid on Blackjewel’s Pardee mine complex and associated properties, including the Fork Ridge mine; the Band Mill refuse facility; the Pardee prep plant; Pardee Strip #1; Meadow Branch #1; and Trace Fork #1.

Coking Coal asked the bankruptcy court in West Virginia to delay or add conditions to Kopper Glo’s purchase of the Lone Mountain/Black Mountain assets. Coking Coal said it wants a lease or other rights of access to those assets so that it can reach properties owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co. LLC.

Attorneys for Blackjewel argued that this demand is “directly contrary” to assurances Coking Coal made in August.

The situation changed Tuesday when attorneys filed an agreed order resolving Coking Coal’s objection in the West Virginia bankruptcy court. It states that following the closing of the Kopper Glo sale, that company and Coking Coal will hold discussions on the “development of the Penn Virginia lease.”

Meanwhile, attorneys for Blackjewel and affiliated companies filed a new proposed order for sale of Lone Mountain/Black Mountain to INMET Mining LLC, a Kopper Glo affiliate.

Along with the previous terms, INMET/Kopper Glo now offers to pay displaced Lone Mountain/Black Mountain miners’ unpaid wages, with $450,000 to be paid at the sale closing and another $550,000 to be paid from royalties over two years.

If the sale goes through, the Virginia mine permits to be transferred include two in Dorchester; one each in Roda and Osaka; two for Pigeon Creek Processing; Stonega #1 Strip (Bluff Spur Mine); one in Derby; and Guest Mountain.

In a Sept. 12 update to employees, Blackjewel management stated that the Kopper Glo sale hopefully would be closed that week.

“Blackjewel management knows the struggle miners and their families are facing and is working as quickly as possible to complete the sales as our best opportunity to bring you relief,” the update stated. “This is a fast-moving and sometimes unpredictable process, and accordingly, we do not have answers to all of your questions at this time.”

The update noted that employees can direct questions to the Blackjewel restructuring hotline, 844/234-1462.

HOT GOODS

The bankruptcy court heard testimony last week on the dispute over coal stockpiled at five Blackjewel sites in Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia.

According to court documents, more than 57,200 tons of coal are stockpiled at Pigeon Creek Processing. About 20,000 tons of metallurgical coal are stored at a site in Raven and about 16,800 tons are stored at a Honaker site.

Further, about 20,000 tons of coal are stockpiled at a site in Harlan County. More coal is stockpiled at the Pax mine in West Virginia.

Harlan County miners have occupied railroad tracks near Cumberland since mid-July to prevent the movement of coal there.

But on Sept. 11, the court ordered Department of Labor officials and Blackjewel to enter negotiations to resolve disputes over the coal, which the federal labor department labeled “hot goods” because workers have not been paid for mining it.

If negotiations don’t produce results by Oct. 1, the court will order mediation directed by a federal magistrate by Oct. 15.

Kentucky attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who represents the Harlan County miners, stated Sept. 14 on his Facebook page that the “fierce” legal battle over the stockpiled coal “has brought the bankruptcy proceedings to a virtual halt. The halt in proceedings has effectively prevented Kopper Glo from reopening the mines and put the proposed compensation package on hold.

As a result we have shifted gears into a negotiation strategy and likely mediation to hopefully resolve this sooner rather than later.”