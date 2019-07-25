An Appalachia police officer has been arrested on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child.

According to a Virginia State Police press release issued July 18, the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Benjamin R. Lawson, 46, on three felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship.

The investigation was launched July 17 and Lawson was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. the same evening.

According to criminal complaints filed in the case, Lawson is a town police officer and is accused specifically of molesting a teenager.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contacted July 18, Appalachia Town Manager Fred Luntsford said he was notified that morning by town attorney Mike Abbott.

"I am aware that he is being held without bond and it’s an ongoing state police investigation,” Luntsford said of Lawson. “His status with the Appalachia police department is suspended without pay until the investigation is complete."