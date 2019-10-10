featured Appalachia celebrates fall’s arrival 2 hrs ago Share Facebook Twitter Email 1 of 6 A potential future firefighter takes aim with the hose Saturday during Appalachia’s Oktoberfest celebration. TERRAN YOUNG PHOTO Contestants try their skill at tossing a hatchet at a bulls-eye target. TERRAN YOUNG PHOTO Lorenzo Rodriguez, left, and Bobby Bloomer of Big Stone Gap accept the challenge at Saturday’s hatchet throwing contest during Appalachia’s Oktoberfest. CHRIS WILLIAMS PHOTO Kids have fun decorating pumpkins during the downtown event. CHRIS WILLIAMS PHOTO The weather was great for attracting people to visit vendors and crafters Saturday. TERRAN YOUNG PHOTO A youngster tries his strength pulling a rope during firefighting skills tests. TERRAN YOUNG PHOTO Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Appalachia Oktoberfest Firefighter Fire Hose Hatchet Pumpkin Popular Stories Grand jury issues indictments for almost 1,000 prescription fraud cases 'Eleanor's Home' — family crisis agency to offer new program Ballad to move rehab unit from Norton Community to Mountain View Residents speak against electric rate hike Ballad: Rehab unit moving from NCH to Mountain View Latest News Hub Arkush: Bears disappointingly long bye week to-do list Rain like ‘a bad habit’: Increasingly wet conditions and saturated fields challenge farmers in a changing climate Picture perfect? Packers’ Chandon Sullivan’s homage to Nick Collins may be just the beginning for little-known defender Schofield: 49ers among teams best using play-action passing as a cheat code November election absentee voting underway Wise native finishes state police basic course Farm fatalities continue decline Grand jury issues indictments for almost 1,000 prescription fraud cases Must Reads Men sue drug maker after developing breasts Hub Arkush: Bears disappointingly long bye week to-do list What is CTE? Rain like ‘a bad habit’: Increasingly wet conditions and saturated fields challenge farmers in a changing climate Picture perfect? Packers’ Chandon Sullivan’s homage to Nick Collins may be just the beginning for little-known defender