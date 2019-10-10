Beginning Oct. 9, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services is distributing oral rabies vaccine baits — small fishmeal-coated packets containing rabies vaccine — in areas of southwestern Virginia.

The baits are being distributed from low-flying aircraft, according to a Tuesday press release. Targeted wildlife species eat the vaccine baits and become vaccinated for rabies.

The bait distribution is expected to last approximately one week and will occur in parts of Wise, Dickenson, Lee, Scott, Russell, Buchanan, Tazewell, Bland, Smyth, Washington, Grayson, Giles and Wythe counties. Residents in these areas may see low-flying planes and helicopters dropping the baits.

Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the vaccine baits; however, if you or your pet find one, please leave it undisturbed. If contact with a bait occurs, immediately rinse the area with warm water and soap.

If there has been exposure to the vaccine inside the bait, please contact the Virginia Department of Health at 1-877/722-6725.

Rabies is caused by a virus that infects the central nervous system in mammals. While rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, it also is preventable. Human exposures can be successfully remedied if medical attention is sought immediately following exposure.

Wildlife and health officials are also asking residents to be alert and to report any dead raccoons (including those struck by vehicles) or live raccoons acting unusually ill, friendly and unafraid, or sick (staggering, unsteady or aggressive) to 1-866-4-USDAWS (1-866/487-3297), your local health department or animal control. Officials will remove the animal or carcass to test it for rabies.

Rabies symptoms include unusual, aggressive or calm and “friendly” behavior, an inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma and finally death. To prevent the spread of rabies, keep domestic pet and livestock vaccinations current and do not contact or feed wildlife. Never move or relocate wildlife, as this may spread rabies to new areas.

For more information about the National Rabies Management Program, visit www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/wildlifedamage/programs/nrmp.