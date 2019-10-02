50 people participated in the eighth annual Kids in the Mountain program held in Skeetrock on Sept. 14.

The event was organized by Landon Johnson, conservation education specialist, along with the Lonesome Pine Soil and Water Conservation District and Mountain Archery Range. The education-based program included a 3D archery competition as well as information about local wildlife, invasive species, tree identification and “the importance of conserving our natural resources,” Johnson said in an email about the event.

Participants received a score based on their archery accuracy along with the knowledge that they acquired throughout the course. Competitors were placed into divisions based on age and experience.

“It takes a couple of days to set up the course,” Johnson stated. “We were pleased with the overall turnout and the favorable response from all those who participated.”

Competitor Fayne Rose, an eighth grade student from Hill Ridge, agreed that the event was a positive one.

“There were quite a few things I learned from it,” he said of the event, pointing out specifically things about “footprints and invasive plants.” The best part, according to Rose, was the fact that you got to “shoot at a giant life-size elk! It was really fun!”

Rose said that it took him and his father about 45 minutes to complete the full course. He added that he is looking forward to participating in similar events in the future. “Shooting the targets really helps you gain confidence in yourself and it was great to get a higher score than you thought you would,” he said.

Johnson plans on holding the event again next year.

Winners were as follows:

• Jr. Bowhunter: Samuel Osbourne, first.

• Youth Bowhunter: Fayne Rose, first; Cayse Roop, second; and Eli Osbourne, third.

• Young Adult Bowhunter: Matthew Sturgill, first; Marissa Meade, second; and Trey Cauthorne, third.

• Women’s Bowhunter: Becky Osbourne, first.

• Men’s Bowhunter: Wess Stanley, first; Chris Sturgill, second.

• Youth Traditional: Caleb Mullins, first.

• Youth Beginner: Eli McCoy, first.

• Adult Traditional: Creed Fleming, first; Jim Griffin, second; Doug Wyatt, third.

• Advanced Youth: Grayson Miller, first; Coy Roop second.