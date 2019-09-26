ROSE RIDGE — The Ridgeview Wolfpack remained undefeated Friday night by taking down the visiting Blue Devils by a score of 42-7. The Wolfpack improved to 4-0 on the season, 2-0 in the district. The Blue Devils fell to 1-3, 0-2.

Wolfpack running back, Trenton Adkins, had been averaging over 330 yard per game for the first three games of the season. It was clear from the start that the Blue Devils were concentrating on stopping Adkins at all costs.

“We knew it would be tough sledding,” Ridgeview head coach Rick Mullins said. “We thought they were going to stack the box, so we came out and threw the ball a little more than we usually do. I believe we kind of wore them down in the second half and were able to run the ball.”

Adkins scored on a 12-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter. Nick Phillips then scored his first of his two touchdowns minutes later to complete a 75-yard drive.

The Blue Devils cut the lead to 14-7 in the middle of the quarter behind the rushing of their fullback, Michael Calhoun.

Ridgeview responded with a 75-yard pass from Phillips to Alijah Sproles. This set up Phillips’ second touchdown, a 10-yard run through the heart of the Blue Devil’s defensive line to expand Wolfpack’s lead to 21-7. Adkins would score once more before halftime on a three yard run to take a 28-7 into the locker room.

“Phillips is capable and he made some really good decisions,“ Mullins said. “We haven’t really turned him loose yet. We are young at wide receiver, but we are getting better every week and that will help the team.”

The Wolfpack would score twice more in the second half on a seven yard run by Adkins and a 17 yard sprint up the middle by Sproles for the final score 42-7.

The Wolfpack rushed for 348 yards on the night. They also passed for 139 yards. Trenton Adkins rushed for 239 yards in the game and scored three touchdowns. Phillips scored twice and Sproles once in the game.

Gate City struggled offensively in the game. They rushed for 191 yards but their passing game was non-existent. Gate City completed no passes and threw two interceptions.

“We have to get better,” stated Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright. “We have to find the fire we had in the first week against Richlands.”

Ridgeview will host Lee High on Friday night while Gate City must travel to Union.