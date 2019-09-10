WILLIAM E. ELLIOTT, III

CLINTWOOD

William E. Elliott, III age 71, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. He was a 1966 graduate of Pikeville High School, and a graduate of Clinch Valley College in Wise and Virginia Tech. Mr. Elliott was a retired real estate broker. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Elliott was of the Methodist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Elliott, Jr and Minnie Duvall Elliott; stepmother, Lillian Elliott; one brother, Paul Elliott; in-laws, Otis and Lavada Wallace.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Wallace Elliott of Clintwood; 2 sons, William Elliott, IV of Sarasota Fl. and Bryan Elliott of Gainesville, Fl.; 2 brothers, Robert Elliott and Christie of Louisville, Ky., John Elliott and Shanna of Lexington, Ky.; granddaughter, Afton Aurora Elliott; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 6, 5 p.m. at the Clintwood Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Huffine officiating. Family received friends beginning at 4 p.m. Burial followed in the Phipps Memorial Cemetery, Clintwood. Family and friends served as pallbearers. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.