The Dickenson County Registrar’s Office is gearing up for November general and special elections, with absentee voting already underway.

In addition to electing county constitutional officers, Dickenson County citizens also will elect their representatives to the county board of supervisors and to the county school board.

They also will be voting to select their representatives in the state Senate for the 38th District and House of Delegates for the Fourth District.

Voters in Clinchco also will vote in a special election for a town council seat.

Absentee voting began Sept. 20.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The last day to register to vote or to make address changes is Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed is Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 4:30 p.m.

The last day to vote absentee in-person is Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Registrar’s Office will have one Saturday in-office absentee voting day on Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

On Election Day, all polling locations are open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The Registrar’s Office reminds that a photo I.D. is required to vote. You are encouraged to verify your registration status with the Registrar’s Office before Election Day. Their office is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For easiest access to their office, Registrar Reba Childress urges citizens to drive to the back of the Dickenson Center for Education and Research in Happy Valley in Clintwood and enter the glass doors, then turn right and go to Room 138.

Regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the office at 276-926-1620 or email Childress at rchildress@dickensonva.org.