VICTOR REYNOLDS JR

CLINTWOOD

Victor Reynolds, Jr. passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Clintwood and a member of the Pound River Church of the Brethren.

Mr. Reynolds was a disabled coal miner and a member of the UMWA. He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Reynolds, Sr.

Survivors include his mother; Anna Jean Reynolds of Palatka, Fl.; wife, Autumn Reynolds of Clintwood; 2 daughters, Paula Marie Kilgore and Shannon Peters of Norton, Tina Nicole Reynolds and Bob Craft of Clintwood; 2 brothers, Kenneth Reynolds and Roberta of Clintwood, Buddy Reynolds and Kim of Palatka, Fl.; 2 sisters, Brenda Meade and Bob of Clintwood, Karen Sluss and Jeffrey of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Conner Lee Peters, Caleb Peters, Dawson Trey Craft, Mason Grey Craft, Kyli Rae Craft and Ayla Jae Craft; in-laws, Harry Grayson and Paula Ann Willis and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. at the Pound River Church of the Brethren. A song service will begin at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 25 at 12 Noon with Bill Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the Reynolds Family Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.