VERLIN DEEL

CLINTWOOD

Verline Deel, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 9, 1936 to the late Alden and Lilia Ann Charles Deel. He was a Dickenson County resident the majority of his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a friend to many. In addition to his parent he was preceded in death by brothers; Clovis Deel and Tolley Deel; two sisters, Estella Deel O’Quinn and Margie Deel Lowe; one son in-law, Randall Tiller and one great-granddaughter, Charlie Brooke Woods.

Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Thelma Gay Sutherland Deel; two sons, Verlin Jr. Deel and wife Kitty and Travis Deel and wife Teresa both of Haysi; daughters, Dianna Deel Stapleton of Clintwood, Bernice Deel Tiller of Fl. and Vonettia Gail Mullins and husband Andy of Abingdon; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at Haysi Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Verlin’s name to; Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.LBDA.org.

Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.