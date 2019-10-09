PART 5

Submitted by: Edith Faye Redden

Dickenson County Historical Society President

The circumstances that led up to the “legendary ambush” that occurred on May 4, 1913, were complicated. Many different versions have been told. Quoting directly from sources listed in {}, we have tried to piece those stories together.

“Sometime before March or April, 1913, Mart Potter came to Cynthia Hogston’s house where I [Ardelia] was staying which is within about a mile of my father’s house [Hunt Hall], to see me. (Cynthia Hogston was the daughter of Mary. [Mary, Ardelia, and Dave were siblings.] I had seen him [Potter] before that time, but I was not personally acquainted with him, and he began to talk to me; and after we had talked sometime, he asked me to go out with him from the house a piece. {55}

“He told me he was a single man; and after some time out there he did take privileges with me. He then began to persuade me to go to Kentucky with him and I went to Kentucky with him over on Elkhorn but came back to my father’s that night. {55}

Our researchers asked themselves “Why did Mart Potter go to see Ardelia in the first place?” He was married. She was young and vulnerable. Our researchers’ opinion is that Potter used Ardelia to his advantage to locate the still that was operated by Ardelia’s brother, Dave Hall.

When we asked a family member if Ardelia was the one who actually led them to the still, the response was “She was the one! Mart Potter was carrying on with Ardelia, trying to get her off the mountain.” {56}

Knowing the relationship that Ardelia had with J. Mart Potter, explains the following oral history story. “Old Hunt never appealed to the law of the land. That is, he never appealed to it until that afternoon. when he cane-ended the door of [Deputy Marshal Mart] Potter of Elkhorn City, Ky. and told the officer his “Deelie” was missing. Deelie was old Hunt’s twenty-year-old, redheaded daughter, [Ardelia] the belle of Potter’s Flats.” {50}

“Don’t know where she’s gone to,’ old Hunt said. He said that she had been gone from home for two days and nights; and that, he allowed, was not like Deelie.” {50}

“Potter told the old man to go back home; and, if his daughter did not show up during the next two or three days, he would start a search for her. {50}

Evidently, Ardelia had taken matter into her own hands!

“Ardelia [knew] that her brothers and [Tom] Riddle were operating a moonshine still in the Cumberlands {2}

“[She} [went] to Pikeville and complained that her brothers had mistreated her, had compelled her to leave her home under threats of death. She went before U. S. Commissioner I. E. Gray and pro[curred] warrants for their arrest, together with that of the negro Riddle. {2}

“At last she went to Deputy [Mart] Potter and, on his promise that he would not arrest the boys, but would only destroy their still and teach them a lesson, she told him where it was located.” {2}

“She also gave the officers all the information she possessed, and offered to guide them to the still which was located high upon the hillside, and hidden behind a ledge of rock.” {2}

“The officers accepted [Ardelia’s] offer, and left Pikeville on horseback late Saturday afternoon, sending her to Elkhorn City by the 1:20 train. [J. Mart Potter had deputized John Sloan and Marion Ramey as posse men] and on Sunday morning they set out for the Breaks [from Elk Horn].” {2}

According to an excerpt from a letter of the United States Attorney at Covington, Ky. “J. M. Potter had in his hand for service a commissioner’s warrant for the arrest of Dave Hall. At the same time he had information [which our researchers believe was from Ardelia] which convinced him that a moonshine still was being operated on the Kentucky side of the line. {59}

Official records indicate that J. Mart Potter did indeed have “a warrant for the arrest of Dave Hall and Ellen Hall, the woman with whom he lived, and for Tom Riddle, for the violations of the United States Internal Revenue Law.” {76}

On May 3, 1913, Slone and Ramey started up Elkhorn Creek to the mouth of Blue Head Creek a distance of about two and one-half or three miles. Potter followed in a short while and overtook Slone, Ramey and Ardelia Hall, who they were detaining so no information could go ahead of them. {76}

“They all proceeded up Elkhorn to Mary Hall’s. arriving there late in the evening. When they arrived at Mary’s, they put her under guard. Potter and Ramey left Slone to guard Mary to prevent information from getting out. Potter, Ramey, Ardelia Hall and Mary Hall’s little boy (also named Dave Hall), whom they had hired to take them to the still, started to hunt for the distillery.” {76}

“They were gone until about 3 o’clock the next morning [May 4], but owing to the broken condition of the country they lost their way and did not find the distillery. {76}

Ardelia stated that Potter “then took me into the mountain and kept me out most of the [the rest of the] night.” {55}

“Part of the time some other people was with us, but a great deal of the time we were by ourselves, and he [Potter] had any privileges he wanted to with me that night. “ {55}

In just a few hours, Mart Potter’s devious ways were about to cause a day of tragedy for him and for others!

If you have information about this article, or any of our publications, please contact the Historical Society office at 276/926-6355, P. O. Box 52, Clintwood, VA 24228, or dchs1880@gmail.com. Or contact Edith Faye Redden at 276/926-4117.