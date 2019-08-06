TIMOTHY MICHAEL MULLINS

HAYSI

Timothy Michael Mullins, age 54 of Tom Bottom passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, Ky. Born in Buchanan County he was a son of Carl Ray Mullins and the late Jeanette Rose Mullins. Retired from Chrysler Motors, he was last employed in maintenance at the Dart Factory and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Vickie Kerr; father and step mother, Carl (Cheryl) Mullins of Haysi; a son, Brandon Thomas; a stepson, Brandon Robert Kerr; two step daughters, Kristilyn and Analee Kerr; two half-sisters, Cynthia (Buckey) Mullins and Jessica Mullins; a niece Amanda and a nephew Kevin.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Haysi Funeral Home with James Sweeney and Junior Deel officiating. Burial will follow in the Mullins Cemetery, Haysi. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family received friends after 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home where an evening service was conducted at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com.

Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.