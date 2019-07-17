Water, water everywhere

but not a drop to drink

The act of divining, or finding information from inanimate objects, is an ancient art and has played an important role in our ability to look beyond the limitations of humankind’s physical realm in search of basic needs such as underground water and minerals. History gives mention of Western European uses of the art of divining until the mid-seventeenth century, with 1638 the earliest in England and the late sixteenth century in France.

An 8,000-year-old North African cave painting is of a person holding a forked stick in search of water. Five hundred years before the birth of Christ, Herodotus recorded the use of divining techniques by the Scythians who occupied parts of present-day southern Russia. Native Americans have used inanimate objects as well as the English, Scottish, Irish, and German immigrants who brought the practice of divining to the Appalachian Mountains.

During the late 1980’s a water shortage in Appalachia, Virginia prompted a citizen named Ernie Thompson, a former miner and a devout mountain man by virtue of his past family history in the Appalachian Mountains, gave me a forked limb from a dead Willow tree and identified it as a Downer. He had been roaming through the mountains looking for water sources, and declared that there were underwater lakes running rampant throughout this region of the Cumberland Plateau.

Today, there are highly organized divining societies in most major countries of the world, and the practice is as popular, if not perhaps greater than ever before. The divining arts have been present in cultures throughout history, particularly when using sticks and pendulums, come in many names. There are a number of official scientific names, such as divining, dowsing, or witching. Some of the modern devices are named the Spanish Dip Needle and Jacob’s Rod.

Alex Stewart, a lifelong resident of Hancock County, Tennessee said he used a forked stick from a witch hazel bush and placed a dime on the end of the prong. He made it clear that the person holding the stick need not force the procedure since it will twist out of the hand when coming across water.

Bonnie Ball, in her collection of “Listen to the Mountains,” included a story by Pauline Owens about a woman who located a water supply for the town of Grundy, and a new school building.

Sadly, the old forked stick dividing rod given to me was lost when I left Appalachia to live in Clintwood, Virginia.

Research: Larry D. Thacker, Jr. Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee and Bonnie Ball’s “Listen to the Mountains.”