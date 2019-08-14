This summer of 2019 must be the season of the Joe-Pye weed, considering the evidence of its healthy growth along the roadsides, ditches, ponds, lakes, and its dominance at the edges of the forest.

On a recent trip from Clintwood to Appalachia this stately weed dominated the scene and stood out and above all other wildflowers in bloom along the way. I cannot remember a time in the past when it grew in such a wide range and felt it was worthy of another mention as a topic for an article.

The dramatic showing of the plant has seldom been so prolific and having grown to such heights. Most of the plants I’ve seen this year seem to be 5-6 feet tall. This stately weed has a single stalk crowned by a royal plume of purple flowers and lance-shaped leaves with serrated edges in whorls of four to six leaves around the stem.

The plant supposedly gets its common name from Joe Pye (or Jopi), an Indian medicine man who lived in New England and used the plant to cure various ailments. However another reference suggests that it was named for a Mohican named Schauquethqueat from Massachusetts who took the Christian name of Joseph Pye. The plant is also known by Southern Appalachian writers as “Queen of the Meadow”. Author Horton Foote used that expression in several of his writings. Mountain people knew it as “Gravel Root,” and “Purple Boneset.”

Regardless of the name that it is called, it has long been used as a medicinal. One source informs that American colonists used it to treat typhus. The Cherokees used the hollow stems to blow air into herbal medicinal recipes to activate them and increase their potency. The root has been used to treat kidney and bladder diseases, prostate problems, and kidney stones, as well as urinary infections, bladder and joint pains.

My brothers and I took the hollow stems and used them to create soap bubbles. However we got into trouble when we were caught placing small seeds and pebbles in the stems and using them for make-believe combat games.

Many gardeners now use Joe Pye as a compliment to flower beds that can accommodate this giant of a plant. It attracts butterflies and is a favorite of hummingbirds.

I have written many times about Sally (also referenced as Bertha) who first introduced me to herbs and the leaves of various plants to create remedies. She used the leaves of certain plants to make salves and it’s probable that she used this amazing plant in her recipes. What I know is that she instilled in me a respect for plants commonly thought of as weeds that can be used in a beneficial way. For that I will always be grateful.