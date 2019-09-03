TERRY O’QUINN

DANTE

Terry O’Quinn, age 66 of Field Crest Road, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bristol Regional Hospital in Bristol, Tenn. Born in Buchanan County, he was a son of Ulan O’Quinn and the late Helen Marie Blankenship O’Quinn. He was last employed as a school bus driver for Dickenson County, was a member of UMWA local 7170, a member of Morning Star Church and attended Old Regular Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his nephew, Joseph Ray O’Quinn. In addition to his father, survivors include children, Shelia (Justin) Cox of Haysi, Stephanie (Scott) Leon of Davie, Fl. and Terria (Randy) Abshire of Dante; grandchildren, Paula Cox, Hadaya, Elijah and Zakary Abshire; siblings, Danny (Priscilla) O’Quinn, Nina (Rick) Compton, Jimmy (Sandra) O’Quinn, Carlos (Sharon) O’Quinn and Ricky (Regina) O’Quinn and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Haysi Funeral Home with Elders Danny O’Quinn, Freddie Blankenship and Denny Deel also Larry Damron and Michael Abshire officiating. Burial will follow in O’Quinn Family Cemetery, Coeburn. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the funeral home with an evening service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com.

Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.