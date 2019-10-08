STACIE ANN CHANDLER

HAYSI

Stacie Ann Chandler, age 57 of Bartley Street, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap. She was born in Pontiac, MI, and was a member of St. Mary Magdelene Catholic Church in Hazel Park, MI. She was last employed as a clerk at Hill Top Grocery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Chandler and grandparents, Mary and Frank Hycki.

Survivors include her parents, Eugene and Shirley Hycki Lukasik of Ferndale, MI, children, Brad Chandler of Haysi, Dante (Kane) Chandler of Clintwood, step-sons, Scott, Nathan and Jason Chandler of Hazel Park, Mi., grandchildren, Conner Edwards, Braxton Barton, Joslyn Barton all of Haysi, Phillip Ratliff of Clintwood and a sister, Rachelle (Gerry) Geisiner of Willoughby, Oh., 3 nieces and a nephew of Oh., special friend of 27 years, Gail Phillips of Bristol and special friends and caregivers, Hope, Doug, Kathilyn and Beth Barton.

A Memorial service was conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Mount Olive Church, Haysi with Johnny Mullins officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com

Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.