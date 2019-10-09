CLINTWOOD — Eryika Brianne Perry Monday became the first graduate in a revised drug court program aimed to improve people’s success in the fight against addiction.

Circuit Court Judge Brian Patton called Perry a star graduate. Treatment is what helps people, Patton said, not just putting them in jail.

Drug Court Team Members, supporters and family members were in attendance to recognize Perry’s accomplishment. All of the team members spoke highly of her during the ceremony.

They told Perry they were proud of her. They told her to remember where she came from and where she is now, and to not forget her accomplishments and the goals she still has to achieve.

They encouraged her to share her experiences and perhaps help someone along the way who is struggling with drug addiction.

Patton presented her with a certificate of graduation and Perry thanked all those in the room for being there. She said she was taking one day at a time.

After the ceremony, Perry said staying away from what was familiar was difficult at times but she is doing it. Her advice to people who are addicted to drugs was this — they won’t get clean until they want it and going to treatment and staying is crucial. “It really does help,” she said.

Perry, 33, said her three-month stay at the New Life Center in Radford was a turning point for her and she finally woke up. She described how each day she prayed and looked at a picture of her daughter to help remind her she had something to fight for.

Tammy Robinson recalled Perry’s earlier days trying to get clean. Robinson is the coordinator of the Dickenson County Adult Treatment Court.

Perry bottomed out, Robinson said after the ceremony, remembering a night when she didn’t think Perry would make it.

Then they found the center in Radford. Perry finally got it, she said, wanted sobriety and things fell in place for her.

In an email before the ceremony, Robinson, who became director in February, said they have been re-working all aspects of the program “so our participants can be successful. Some of the classes provided by behavioral health for drug court include early recovery moral recognition therapy, thinking for a change, vasap, substance abuse individual psychotherapy, mental health individual psychotherapy, mental health skill building, substance abuse case management services and peer support services.

Perry said her future plans are to go back to school and do something in human resources, perhaps becoming a peer support specialist. “Making it,” she said.

As the ceremony opened, Judge Patton talked about the drug court program and recognized those in the room and thanked them for being there.

Drug team members include: Patton, Robinson, Seth Baker, commonwealth attorney; Richard W. Edwards, Circuit Court clerk; Melissa Gallihar, probation officer; James E. Monahan, assistant commonwealth attorney; Stephen Mullins, defense attorney; Susan Mullins, Dickenson County Department of Social Services; Brian O’Quinn, Dickenson County Behavioral Health; Cheryl Robinette, program specialist; Natasha Shortridge, recovery community representative; Michael Stidham, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office investigator and Justin Vass, surveillance officer.