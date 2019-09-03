SHERRY LYNN TURNER

MCCLURE

Sherry Lynn Turner, age 46 of Church Street, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon. She was born in Michigan and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew, a grandson, Elijah Rose and a brother, Randy Hall.

Survivors include her mother, Brenda K. Hall; daughters, Amber (Robbie) Rose, Victoria, Miranda, Brittany and Jessica Turner all of McClure; grandsons, Kayden Rose, Matthew Turner Jr., Liam Rose, Jackson Rose, Arron Dorton and Blake Dorton; granddaughters, Millie Turner, Tabitha Wallace, Elizabeth and Dana Patrick; sisters, Wanda Leonard, Brenda F. Hall and a brother, William Hall; special friends, Bridgette Grizzle, Shell Montgomery, Nancy Harvey, Nathan Taylor and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Haysi Funeral Home with Rick Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Stevens Cemetery, Neeley Ridge, Clinchco. Pallbearers will be Chris Mullins, Robbie Rose, Dennis Wallace, Bill Hall, Nathan Taylor and Curtis Patrick. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Harvey and Michael Rose. In lieu of flowers donations can be made toward funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com.

Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.